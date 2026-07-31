The Bluffs of Flagstaff has delicious onsite dining destinations

The Bluffs of Flagstaff is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The Bluffs of Flagstaff Is Redefining What Senior Living Looks Like in Arizona

Forget everything you thought you knew about senior living. The Bluffs of Flagstaff will change your mind the moment you walk through the door.

Perched in the heart of Flagstaff’s stunning mountain landscape, The Bluffs is a full-service senior living community offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care, all on one campus. Residents wake up to pine-covered mountain views and fresh Arizona air, with the kind of lifestyle most people spend years working toward. One resident described it as “our million-dollar view.” It’s easy to see why.

Inside, the community feels open and well-appointed, with comfortable gathering spaces, natural light, and a pace of life that encourages residents to move through their days on their own terms. Residents are free to head into town to explore Flagstaff’s shops, restaurants, and events, or stay close to home for a fitness class, a game with neighbors, or a relaxed afternoon.

What makes The Bluffs especially practical for families is its support for aging in place. Independent living, assisted living, and memory care are all available on-site, so residents don’t have to move to a new community if their needs change over time. Memory care at The Bluffs follows Civitas Senior Living’s established approach — a secure neighborhood with 24/7 trained caregivers who understand Alzheimer’s and dementia. Structured days. Compassionate care. And a team that partners with families every step of the way, because no one should have to navigate memory loss alone.

Three restaurants inside a senior living community are not something most people expect to find. At The Bluffs, dining is a genuine draw. The 928 Prime Steakhouse anchors the culinary experience with a menu you’d expect for a night out. Twenty12 Bistro offers a more casual setting without skimping on quality. The pub and wine bar round out the options for those who want to unwind with neighbors at the end of the day. Residents also have year-round access to the Fork & Leaf salad bar and Blue Bell ice cream.

Beyond the restaurants and the views, The Bluffs has built out amenities that reflect the lifestyle it promises. An indoor pool keeps residents active year-round regardless of the weather. A putting green brings a touch of resort living to daily life. And a dog spa and dog park make The Bluffs genuinely pet-friendly. For families considering a move to senior living, the Simplifying Your Journey program connects incoming residents with a financial concierge, estate planning experts, trusted moving partners, and the My Home program, which provides the option for a fully furnished apartment to make move-in as seamless as possible. The Bluffs was also rated by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Senior Living community. It is officially recognized for excellence in Independent Living and Memory Care.

The Bluffs of Flagstaff located at 3112 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004, offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Call (928) 31Call (928) 315-0178 5-0178 or schedule a tour for more information.

