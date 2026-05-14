Sports fans rejoice! Get a tour of the newly opened Caesars Sportsbar at Harrah's

((SL Advertiser)) Check out the newly opened Caesars Sportsbar at the Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino

Harrah’s Ak-Chin is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Caesars Sportsbar at Harrah’s Ak-Chin

Caesars Sportsbar at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino represents a major milestone in the property’s ongoing multi-phase renovation and expansion. Designed as a flagship sports viewing and dining venue, the 3,700-square-foot space blends elevated culinary offerings, immersive technology and brand-forward design — all while honoring the heritage of the Ak-Chin Indian Community.

The venue seats 146 guests and is anchored by two massive 18-by-8-foot LED video walls mounted prominently within the space. The advanced LED panel system allows screens to be subdivided so multiple live sporting events can be shown simultaneously. Additional LED panels run along the bar, entry and west wall, complemented by five eye-level monitors integrated into lounge seating areas.

Sports betting kiosks are located both inside the Sportsbar and just outside the entrance, allowing guests to move seamlessly between watching live events and placing wagers.

Executive Chef Colin Ribble and his culinary team approached the menu with a clear goal: elevate classic sports bar fare while honoring iconic American sports cities connected to the Caesars brand.

Approximately 90 percent of the menu is made in-house, including hand-pulled mozzarella, house-made pickles, house-prepared dough and refined Southwest staples such as chips, salsa and guacamole. Additional standouts include Elote Ribs and elevated takes on traditional sports bar favorites such as wings, burgers and pizza.

Draft beers represent major sports cities across the country. A standout offering is the exclusive Ak-Chin Farms Pecan Amber, available only on draft at Harrah’s Ak-Chin. The brew is crafted with pecans sourced directly from Ak-Chin Farms, honoring the agricultural heritage of the Ak-Chin Indian Community.

An extensive tequila program anchors the cocktail menu, featuring premium agave selections, classic margaritas and inventive Southwest-inspired creations. Weekend guests can customize drinks at a Bloody Mary bar featuring house-made pickles.

Cultural integration was a key component of the project, highlighted by a historic photograph of Ak-Chin Lobos baseball players displayed alongside professional sports memorabilia. Harrah’s Ak-Chin worked closely with Tribal Capital Projects who collaborated with Ak-Chin Tribal Arts and Design Committee to ensure thoughtful representation of community heritage.

About Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino

Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino, located in Maricopa, Arizona, is the state's first and only tribal casino with an international management partner. As part of the renowned Caesars Entertainment family, Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino is the sole casino in Arizona to offer guests the opportunity to unlock exclusive benefits and prizes through its Caesars Rewards program, valid worldwide across the entire Caesars’ family of casinos.

The casino offers an extensive array of gaming options, including Bingo, roulette, craps, sports betting, over a thousand slot machines, video poker, video keno, and blackjack.

In addition to its diverse gaming offerings, Harrah’s Ak-Chin provides a delightful culinary experience with dining options that include the Copper Cactus Grill, Chop, Block & Brew, Oak & Fork, Agave’s Restaurant, Dunkin’® and the new Caesars Sportsbar.

With 529 luxurious resort and tower guestrooms, a spa and fitness center, and an outdoor swimming pool featuring a swim-up bar, Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino offers an unparalleled resort experience.

Special Offer

Newly Opened Caesars Sportsbar

Use promo code AKCSUMMER

get 20% off a hotel stay

Offer valid Sunday - Thursday

through September 30, 2026

(some restrictions may apply)

Contact Information

Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino

15406 N. Maricopa Rd.,

Maricopa

(480) 802-5000

caesars.com/harrahs-ak-chin

