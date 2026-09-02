Scottsdale Center for Plastic Surgery welcomes renowned surgeon Dr. Donovan Lockwood

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Scottsdale Center for Plastic Surgery Welcomes Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Donovan Lockwood

Scottsdale Center for Plastic Surgery has expanded its team with the addition of fellowship-trained

Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Donovan Lockwood, bringing specialized expertise in

aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the face and neck to the Paradise Valley practice.

A native Arizonan, Dr. Lockwood returns to the Valley following extensive training at some of the

nation’s leading medical institutions. He earned his Bachelor of Science with Honors and Doctor of

Medicine degree from the University of Arizona before completing his residency in OtolaryngologyHead and Neck Surgery at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Lockwood then completed a highly specialized American Academy of Facial Plastic and

Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) Fellowship at the Beverly Hills Center for Plastic and Laser Surgery,

training under internationally recognized facial plastic surgeons Dr. Ben Talei and Dr. Richard

Zoumalan.

His expertise includes deep plane facelift and neck lift surgery, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, facial fat

grafting, injectable facial rejuvenation, and facial reconstructive surgery. His approach emphasizes

sophisticated techniques designed to create natural, refined results tailored to each patient.

“My philosophy is simple,” said Dr. Lockwood. “The best results are the ones that look effortless. My

goal is never to change who someone is, but to help them look refreshed, confident, and like the best

version of themselves.”

Dr. Lockwood joins board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Robert Cohen and Dr. Steven Sigalove at

Scottsdale Center for Plastic Surgery, further expanding the practice’s comprehensive approach to

aesthetic and reconstructive care across the face, breast, and body.

“Dr. Lockwood is an exceptional surgeon and a tremendous addition to our team,” said Dr. Cohen.

“His academic achievements, Yale training, fellowship experience, and dedication to delivering

sophisticated, natural-looking results align perfectly with the values of our practice.” Founded by Dr.

Cohen, Scottsdale Center for Plastic Surgery has established itself as a leading destination for

aesthetic plastic surgery in Arizona, combining advanced surgical techniques with highly personalized

patient care in a fully accredited on-site surgical facility.

Patients may now request consultations with Dr. Lockwood at Scottsdale Center for Plastic Surgery.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, call (480) 423-1973 or visit

scottsdalecenterforplasticsurgery.com.

