RunSedona is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

RunSedona: A Bucket-List Race Through Sedona's Iconic Red Rocks

If you're looking for a race that combines breathtaking scenery with a rewarding challenge, RunSedona belongs on your calendar. Known for its rolling hills and unforgettable views, this destination race is built for personal records and incredible memories. Every registration also gives back, supporting the Sedona Community Food Bank, the Sedona Humane Society, and the Sedona Wolf Sanctuary, making every mile an investment in Sedona’s future.

RunSedona offers something for every ability:

● Half Marathon (13.1 miles): The signature event featuring rolling hills along scenic Dry Creek Road and panoramic red rock vistas around every bend in the road.

● 10K: A beautiful out-and-back course that delivers plenty of challenge without the commitment of a half marathon.

● 5K Run: Ideal for beginners, families, or runners looking for a shorter race while still experiencing Sedona's stunning landscape.

● 5K Walk: A fun, untimed event where walkers, families, strollers, and even four-legged friends are welcome. It also features a Pet Costume Parade, where pups dressed in creative costumes compete for prizes.

RunSedona is more than a race—it's the perfect reason to turn race day into an unforgettable Sedona getaway. Athletes are encouraged to bring family and friends to share the experience, cheer from the sidelines, and explore one of the most beautiful destinations in the Southwest. From iconic hiking trails and scenic balloon tours to world-class spas, art galleries, boutique shopping, and exceptional dining, there's something for everyone to enjoy throughout the weekend. To make the trip even more rewarding, RunSedona has secured exclusive lodging discounts with local hotel partners, along with special offers, giveaways, and exclusive prizes from local businesses and event sponsors available for registered athletes. It's the perfect opportunity to race, relax, explore, and experience the very best of Sedona.

The celebration continues at the finish on the concourse, where runners and spectators come together to refuel, recover, and celebrate. The post-race Expo features health and wellness exhibitors, the latest running and recovery products, nutritious food and beverages, and opportunities to connect with fellow runners in a fun, festive atmosphere.

Recognized as one of Arizona's premier destination running events, RunSedona welcomes participants from around the globe and across the country each year. The race has a long history of selling out well before race weekend, making early registration essential. Those who dream of running through Sedona's spectacular red rock landscape are encouraged to register soon and experience a race that is as inspiring as the destination itself. Learn more at: www.runsedona.com.