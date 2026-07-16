Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey return to Phoenix

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

RINGLING BROS. AND BARNUM & BAILEY® THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH® RETURNS TO PHOENIX THIS JULY!

High-flying circus thrills, nonstop action, and family fun for all ages!

Create circus memories together – $15 Kids tickets available for all shows

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Presents The Greatest Show On Earth® is back and reimagined for a new generation, bringing a fast-paced, high-energy circus experience to Phoenix, playing Mortgage Matchup Center from July 23–26, 2026. Families can enjoy all the circus fun with $15 kids tickets, making it easier than ever to create those first circus memories together.

The Greatest Show On Earth® is a two-hour live talent show featuring the world’s best acts. This action-packed modern circus is filled with heart-pounding stunts, incredible acrobats, and immersive family moments that keep Children Of All Ages© fully engaged. From high-flying trapeze to gravity-defying acrobatics, every act is designed to wow. Performers flip, twist, soar, and launch through the air in a nonstop display of strength, precision, and courage that pushes the limits of what feels possible.

Set to a high-energy soundtrack with over 10 genres of music and brought to life with vibrant visuals, dynamic lighting, and larger-than-life production, the show transforms the arena into “The Greatest Party On Earth” — where families can laugh, cheer, and experience it all together.

Audiences will experience iconic Ringling acts reimagined in exciting new ways, from the Double Wheel of Destiny, where performers leap and jump rope on massive moving wheels high above the ground, to breathtaking trapeze artists soaring through the air in perfectly timed, heart-racing passes.

The show also features a high-speed bicycle troupe performing astonishing stunts, building moving human pyramids, and showcasing incredible balance and coordination. Powerful acrobats from Mongolia demonstrate jaw-dropping strength and high-flying agility, while a Latin dance group blends salsa-style movement with acrobatics in a vibrant, high-energy performance.

Throughout the show, moments of humor, surprise, and audience interaction keep the experience playful and engaging, while fan-favorite characters like Bailey the Robo Pup bring heart, personality, and fun for younger fans.

Before the show even begins, families are invited to join the excitement during the interactive pre-show, where the Ringling Hype Crew brings the arena to life with music, movement, and crowd engagement. From the first moment to the final bow, the experience is designed to keep audiences connected, entertained, and part of the action every step of the way.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 7:00 PM

Friday, July 24 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 25 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

Sunday, July 26 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

WHERE: Mortgage Matchup Center – 201 E. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

TICKETS: Nonstop fun at family-friendly pricing!

· Opening Night Special – All Tickets 50% Off

· $15 Kids Tickets (ages 2–12) with purchase of adult ticket · Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com or visit the venue box office For more information, visit: https://www.ringling.com/special-offers/

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand. Restrictions & fees may apply.

For Phoenix show information please visit https://www.ringling.com/show/phoenix-az-2026-mortgage-matchup-center/

