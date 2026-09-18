Relax and unwind at the iconic L’Auberge de Sedona

L’Auberge de Sedona is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Framed by Sedona’s red rocks and the calming flow of Oak Creek, L’Auberge de Sedona is a refined, naturally centered retreat where meaningful experiences invite guests to slow down, reconnect, and discover what restores them. Set across 20 acres of winding paths, tranquil gardens, and serene outdoor spaces, the resort brings together the beauty and energy of Sedona with thoughtful hospitality designed to nourish the mind, body, and spirit.

Beneath a lush canopy of sycamore trees, 158 guest rooms, suites, and cottages offer distinct ways to experience the landscape. The elevated rooms and suites of The Cliffs capture sweeping red rock views, while Creekside, Garden, Spa, and Vista Cottages create intimate retreats immersed in nature. The Creekhouse and The Lodge round out the collection, each thoughtfully designed with warm materials, curated furnishings, and a sense of ease that encourages guests to settle in and simply be present.

At Cress on Oak Creek, seasonal creekside dining celebrates the region through thoughtfully crafted menus and a setting that turns a meal into an opportunity to connect—with the landscape, with one another, and with the moment. Nearby in Uptown Sedona, 89Agave Cantina offers bold Mexican flavors and a spirited, approachable atmosphere.

At L’Apothecary Spa, wellness is rooted in both nature and intention. Sedona-inspired treatments are complemented by holistic experiences including meditation, sound healing, and energy work, while the Blending Station invites guests to create personalized bath soaks and body scrubs. Extending the experience outdoors, L’Apothecary Poolside is an adults-only wellness retreat featuring a tranquil pool and hot tub, inviting guests to linger, unwind, and reconnect beneath the Sedona sky. Together, these experiences create space to restore, reflect, and reconnect in ways that feel deeply personal.

L’Auberge also provides an inspiring setting for meetings, retreats, weddings, and celebrations. Indoor and outdoor venues range from intimate creekside spaces to breathtaking red rock overlooks, creating environments where gathering feels naturally connected to the beauty surrounding them.

Throughout each stay, daily experiences such as forest bathing, artist workshops, yoga, and stargazing offer opportunities for discovery and deeper connection. Guests can spend an afternoon overlooking the red rocks at the Duck Pond Cliffside Pool & Bar, wander the trails of Sedona, explore the destination’s spiritual traditions, or find a quiet place beside Oak Creek.

At L’Auberge de Sedona, the most memorable moments are often the most meaningful: a conversation over dinner, the sound of the creek beneath the sycamores, a shared sunset, or a moment of unexpected stillness. It is a place to get back to what feels real, reconnect with what matters, and experience Sedona in ways that enrich the spirit long after the journey ends.

To learn more, go to lauberge.com.