Refresh your concrete spaces with Patriot Power Washing and Sanitation

Patriot Power Washing & Sanitation is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Founded in 2021 by owner Brian Goody, veteran-owned Patriot Power Washing & Sanitation has quickly become one of Arizona’s trusted names in professional exterior cleaning services. Specializing in both residential and commercial power washing, the company serves homeowners throughout Surprise, Goodyear, Sun City, Litchfield Park, Wickenburg, Peoria, and Phoenix, while providing commercial services across the entire state of Arizona.

Patriot Power Washing & Sanitation offers professional hot water power washing, paver sealing, commercial building cleaning, and large parking garage cleaning services designed to restore and protect properties of all sizes. From residential driveways and patios to large-scale commercial properties, the company is known for delivering high-quality results with a strong focus on safety, customer service, and environmental awareness.

What sets Patriot Power Washing & Sanitation apart is its combination of advanced equipmentD technical expertise, and highly trained employees. The company owns the only “Beast Rig” on the West Coast, allowing crews to tackle even the toughest commercial cleaning projects efficiently and effectively. Every employee is OSHA certified and undergoes months of hands-on training in both power washing and paver sealing before working in the field.

According to founder Brian Goody, the company’s mission is simple: provide exceptional service while treating every property with care and professionalism. That commitment has helped Patriot Power Washing & Sanitation build a reputation for reliability, attention to detail, and consistent customer satisfaction.

Whether cleaning commercial buildings, restoring parking garages, or helping homeowners maintain beautiful outdoor spaces, Patriot Power Washing & Sanitation combines industry-leading equipment with experienced technicians to deliver long-lasting results.

Their motto says it best: “We Don’t Cut Corners, We Clean Them!” For more information, visit Patriot Power Washing & Sanitation or call 480-673-1051. Follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and NextDoor to see recent projects and cleaning transformations across Arizona.

Learn more at patriotpowerwashingaz.com.