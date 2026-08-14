Raptor Pest Solutions specializes in pigeon and rodent control

Raptor Pest Solutions is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Arizona Bird & Rodent Control Specialists: Protecting Homes and Businesses Across the Phoenix Valley

When most people think of pest control, they picture someone spraying for ants or scorpions. While those services are important, many of the most expensive property damage issues in Arizona are actually caused by pigeons, rodents, and sewer pests. At Raptor Pest Solutions, we specialize in identifying and solving these complex problems for both residential and commercial properties throughout the Phoenix metro area.

Pigeons are one of the most destructive nuisance pests in Arizona. They commonly nest beneath solar panels, on commercial buildings, warehouses, parking structures, and rooftops, where droppings can damage property, clog drainage systems, and create health concerns. Our team uses drone technology to perform comprehensive roof inspections before designing customized bird control solutions, including professional bird netting, bird spikes, post and wire systems, and other humane exclusion methods that keep birds from returning.

Rodents are another growing concern for homeowners and business owners across the Valley. Rather than simply trapping rodents, we focus on identifying how they entered the structure in the first place. Our technicians perform detailed inspections to locate vulnerable areas and install professional exclusion systems designed to help prevent future infestations while reducing the need for repeated treatments.

One of the most overlooked sources of rodent and cockroach activity is the sewer system. Damaged or deteriorated plumbing can allow pests to travel through drain-waste-vent systems and enter homes without using traditional exterior entry points. Raptor Pest Solutions utilizes specialized sewer smoke testing to identify potential plumbing breaches and offers innovative Sewer Assassin® systems designed to help monitor and reduce pest activity originating from sewer cleanouts.

Whether protecting a single-family home, HOA community, warehouse, manufacturing facility, retail center, or government property, our goal is to provide long-term solutions instead of temporary fixes. By combining advanced inspection technology, structural exclusion, and specialized pest management techniques, we help customers solve some of Arizona’s most challenging bird and rodent problems.

If you’re experiencing pigeon activity, rodent issues, or suspect pests may be entering through your sewer system, contact Raptor Pest Solutions today to schedule a professional inspection and discover why property owners throughout Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Glendale, and the surrounding communities trust our team for Arizona’s most specialized pest control solutions.

If you would like more information about Raptor Pest Solutions call 602-454-2700 or go to raptorpestsolutions.com