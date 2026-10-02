Prairie Wear: Supportive, science-backed compression wear for post-surgical recovery

Prairie Wear is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Compression That Hugs: The Women-Owned Company Raising the Bar on Support

At Prairie Wear, nothing is more important than helping people.

The woman-owned, compassion-driven, science-based brand exists to support people through real moments, real challenges and real life. They make compression bras for post-surgical recovery, movement and everyday living, but their bras are just the beginning.

It all started with one simple truth.

Most of us have stood in dressing rooms, post-op clinics and everyday moments, frustrated by products that weren't made with real people in mind, from companies that didn't seem to care. So they decided to change that.

They design bras that are safe enough for the operating room, tough enough for a workout and comfortable enough to live in. More than that, they design them to support people fully, thoughtfully and without compromise. They call the result a Hugger, because that's exactly what it does.

Built on comfort and science

Every Hugger compression bra is wire-free, seamless and front-closing, with skin-safe, OEKO-TEX certified fabric and Just ONE measurement to find the perfect fit. Developed in partnership with performance pros and medical experts, and wear-tested by real women in real recovery.

A surgeon who's been on both sides.

Dr. Michele Ley, MD, FACS, is a board-certified surgical oncologist, and founder of Tucson Breast Health Specialists. As a breast cancer survivor herself, Dr. Ley understands the anxieties and challenges of a diagnosis not just clinically, but personally. That lived experience shapes how she shows up for her patients, prioritizing education and ensuring every person understands their options before making any decision about treatment or surgery.

She knows firsthand that recovery extends well beyond the operating room, and that finding the right post-surgical compression bra can make a big difference in how someone feels day to day.

"I was diagnosed at the age of 44, in the middle of my career of being a breast cancer surgeon, and I was diagnosed by high risk screening so that's something we really love to talk about especially in October. And the recovery was a little unexpected for me. I needed a lot of support and I wish I had garments like this when I went through my revcovery." She continued, "I think I didn't reach out to community when I was diagnosed and that really made my recovery longer and harder. I like to tell patients you've joined a club you never wanted to belong to, but there's a lot of nice people in it."

A community built around getting better.

Diana Gregoriades (@dianagregoriades) knows that feeling too. A certified personal trainer, breast cancer survivor and mother, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and the BRCA1 gene mutation at 34. During that time, movement became her medicine and her mission: helping others feel strong and confident again, no matter what life throws their way.

"After surgery, all I wanted was to pick up my daughter without being afraid. My Hugger let me do that. I felt safe."

Recovery isn't one moment. It's a series of firsts: from post-surgical recovery and lymphedema management to active recovery and the everyday moments that make up real life. Prairie Wear is here for every part of your journey.

Prairie Wear's mission is to support people through real life, real challenges and real healing.

Finding the right bra is simple. Visit prairiewear.com.