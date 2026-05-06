Petco and JSX help you and your pet travel in style!

Petco is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

LEADING PET RETAILER PETCO AND AWARD-WINNING AIR CARRIER JSX LAUNCH INDUSTRY-LEADING PARTNERSHIP TO REIMAGINE PET-INCLUSIVE TRAVEL

Offering inflight pet amenities and elevated Petco-sponsored pet relief stations, Petco and JSX set a new benchmark for whole family travel

Leading pet retailer Petco and award-winning public charter air carrier JSX launched a partnership designed to elevate the air travel experience for pet families across the country. The partnership reimagines the future of pet-inclusive air travel through new thoughtfully enriched pet amenities, including inflight treats, travel essentials and co-branded swag, as well as JSX charitable initiatives, such as pet adoption events, through the national nonprofit organization Petco Love.

JSX Customers traveling with dogs and cats will experience a full suite of complimentary Petco-provided amenities available across JSX’s robust U.S. flight network, designed to enhance the ease and convenience of the JSX air travel experience for all, including:

• Limited-edition pet swag including branded JSX x Petco bandanas.

• Curated lounge treats, such as travel-themed frosted cookies, to help keep pups engaged while waiting for flights.

• Pet travel essentials, including carriers and leashes from Petco’s owned brands, available for loan to JSX Customers.

• Customized inflight snacks for dogs from Petco’s owned brand, WholeHearted.

• Access to Petco content and resources to help prepare pets for seamless air travel.

• Petco-sponsored pet relief stations with clean-up supplies rolling out across the JSX network starting in spring 2026.

• Two Petco-branded JSX aircrafts, in honor of the partnership. The first aircraft has been unveiled here, exclusively for ABC15 Sonoran Living viewers!

“Pets experience the world through us, and when we bring them along on our adventures we turn every trip into an opportunity to make their world bigger, better and more connected to ours,” said Chief Customer and Product Officer at Petco, Michael Romanko. “This partnership goes beyond convenience — it’s about inclusion, and giving pet families across the country even more ways to bond and have fun with the pets they love most.”

Dedicated to serving every Customer, JSX ensures families traveling with pets are supported by highly trained Crewmembers equipped with best-in-class practices for interacting with, caring for, and safely managing pets throughout the entire journey.

“JSX has always believed that pets are family and so it’s only natural for us to partner with Petco to improve the travel journey for all from nose to tail,” said JSX Chief Commercial Officer, David Drabinsky. “Together, we’re raising the bar on pet-friendly travel - delivering a simpler, more joyful experience for pets and their humans.”

For pet travel tips and more information, visit petco.com/jsx.