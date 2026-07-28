Now is a great time to visit Sedona!

The City of Sedona is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Sedona “clears the air” on the Pocket Fire

Sedona has good news for visitors: Sedona is the same now as you’ve always known and loved it. Local businesses and attractions are open and ready to welcome you!

As of the end of July 2026, the Pocket Fire that began June 19 is over 95% contained with cooler, favorable conditions in the near forecast. Air quality is good and most of Sedona’s scenic trails are accessible to the public.

The City, the Sedona Tourism Office and area businesses want travelers to know that local hotels, restaurants, shops, galleries, spas, attractions and tour operators welcome guests to enjoy all that Sedona has to offer.

Summer in Sedona

Summer in Sedona is in its normal rhythm, with cooler mornings and evenings ideal for hiking, scenic overlooks, guided adventures and sunset views.

During the warmest part of the day, Sedona offers much to explore beyond the trails. Spas, wellness experiences, galleries, boutiques, restaurants, cafés and cultural attractions offer ample opportunity to unwind while supporting the local businesses that serve the community year-round.

What visitors should know

There is so much to see and do in Sedona during the summer months through the end of September! Visitors planning a trip to Sedona this summer or fall should know:



The vast majority of Sedona's extensive 400+ mile trail system is accessible while some remote trails, West Fork Trail and forest roads north of Sedona remain temporarily closed. The Sedona Tourism Office made this interactive AllTrails map for visitors to learn about recommended trails. Additionally, while summer rains in the Pocket Fire area may cause flash flooding risks downstream, the Forest Service has temporarily closed creek access and recreation sites in Oak Creek Canyon between the northern part of Uptown and West Fork Trailhead. Creek access is open above the West Fork area and in Uptown, including all hotels in Uptown and popular spots on the creek at Red Rock Crossing.

Please respect trail closures and know that trail access may change as conditions continue to improve. Always check official resources before hiking.

Be ready for fun! Sedona is still THE place to make lasting memories with your friends, family and loved ones.

“We are grateful to the firefighters, emergency personnel and community partners who worked tirelessly to protect Oak Creek Canyon, the Coconino National Forest and surrounding communities,” said Andrew Grossmann, Tourism Manager for the City of Sedona. “We welcome visitors to Sedona and encourage travelers to plan ahead, check current conditions and be respectful of all natural areas.”

About the Sedona Tourism Office

Operated by the City of Sedona, the Sedona Tourism Office is Sedona’s official destination marketing and management organization. Its official visitor website, www.scenicsedona.com, provides all the necessary trip planning resources and connects travelers with places to stay, eat, play and shop while promoting thoughtful travel that respects the community and helps protect Sedona’s extraordinary landscape.