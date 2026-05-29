Need a break? City of Sedona is helping to "Redefine Siesta"

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Redefining the Summer Siesta: Exploring Sedona’s Indoor Wellness Scene

In a featured ABC15 Traveler TV segment filmed at Peace Place in Uptown, host Glenn and Pete Sanders from the Sedona Metaphysical Spiritual Association (SMSA) highlighted how the City of Sedona is inviting visitors to "Redefine Siesta" during the warm summer months. While the word "siesta" traditionally brings to mind a nap after lunch, Sedona’s campaign encourages tourists to remain active in the afternoon by exploring the city's diverse indoor and off-trail offerings during the heat of the day.

The Wellness Setting and the Vortex Effect

Sedona has long served as a mecca for experienced wellness practitioners and curious visitors from around the world who are seeking health and spiritual experiences. The unique local landscape—defined by inspirational red rock formations, lush greenery, and crisp blue skies—provides a perfect setting for engaging in spirituality and wellness.

Many travelers arrive specifically wanting to understand Sedona’s famous "Vortex Effect". According to Sanders, the distinct characteristics of the landscape act as a catalyst for individuals to access meditative states of mind. While some visitors report experiencing a remarkably charged or profound vortex effect, others experience no noticeable sensations and simply enjoy the beautiful scenery. Regardless of the reaction, the true value of the experience comes from practicing mindfulness: slowing down, being entirely present, and allowing space for whatever arises.

Recommended Afternoon Indoor Experiences

To avoid the outdoor heat of the day, SMSA recommends that visitors take advantage of a wide variety of indoor health and wellness options. These activities allow tourists to discover what the city has to offer without being out on the trails. Recommended experiences include:

• Spa Treatments: Rejuvenating therapies designed for physical relaxation.

• Yoga: Guided physical and mental practices conducted indoors.

• Meditation: Focused sessions aimed at calming the mind.

• Sound Healing: Auditory wellness sessions focused on relaxation.

• Massage and Bodywork: Specialized physical therapies.

• Intuitive Readings: Personal sessions offering spiritual insight.

• Reiki and Energy-Based Sessions: Gentle practices centered on personal energy balancing.

Visitors looking to explore these health and wellness options can consult the comprehensive wellness guide located on the Scenic Sedona website. By shifting outdoor excursions to alternative times and utilizing these indoor services, travelers can successfully redefine their summer siesta in Sedona.

Find more information in the city’s blog article Redefine Siesta: 5 Ways to Beat the Summer Heat. Explore more indoor activities in the Sedona Spiritual & Wellness Guide. Visit ScenicSedona.com, the official website of the Sedona Tourism Office.

