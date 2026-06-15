Local skin care line Coco Chiloso puts an end to dry skin with a little spice

Coco Chiloso is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Coco Chiloso Brings Simple Body Care with a Little Spice to Arizona

Founded in Arizona, Coco Chiloso is a plant-based body care brand focused on helping support dry, rough, and eczema-prone skin through simple, effective hydration. Created by founder Tameka Whitten, Ph.D., the brand combines uncomplicated body care with a fun and functional twist inspired by the idea of “simple body care with a little spice.”

Tameka created Coco Chiloso after struggling with dry skin and eczema herself. Frustrated by products that did not provide lasting moisture or required overly complicated routines, she began studying cosmetic formulation and developing products tailored to her own skin concerns. What started as a personal solution eventually grew into Coco Chiloso.

Today, the brand offers a collection of coconut-derived moisturizers, cleansers, and exfoliating products designed for head-to-toe body use. Coco Chiloso products are intentionally multifunctional, gender-neutral, and handcrafted in small batches in Arizona.

At the center of the brand are its moisturizers, including the Coco Cream, Spicy Coco Cream, Coco Body Oil, and Coco Balm. These products are designed to provide long-lasting hydration while helping support dry and textured skin. Supporting products, such as cleansers and exfoliators, are formulated to help maintain and enhance moisture over time.

The “spice” in Coco Chiloso reflects both the personality of the brand and select ingredients used throughout the line. The result is body care that feels approachable, unique, and intentional without overcomplicating the routine.

In addition to operating the brand, Tameka brings a thoughtful and research-minded approach to product development and customer experience. Much of Coco Chiloso’s growth has come directly from customer word-of-mouth, local pop-ups, and community support throughout Arizona.

Coco Chiloso products are available online at cocochiloso.com, as well as at select local events and pop-up markets throughout the Valley.

