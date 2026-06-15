IKEA Summer Sale starts now! Thousands of discounted goods and a new Valley location

IKEA is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

IKEA Summer Sale Helps Arizona Shoppers Refresh for Less

This summer, enjoy fresh inspiration for your home with the IKEA Tempe and IKEA Phoenix Summer Sale. From functional storage to stylish furniture and everyday essentials, now is the perfect time to refresh your space for the season.

Shoppers can take advantage of incredible savings on selected articles, with discounts of up to 50% off both in-store and online. Whether you’re updating your living room, enhancing your outdoor setup, or organizing your home, you’ll find practical, affordable solutions designed for everyday living.

IKEA Family members can enjoy even more value. Members of the free IKEA Family loyalty program receive an additional 10% savings on eligible items when shopping in-store, making it easier than ever to get more for less.

The Summer Sale runs from May 27 through July 2, 2026, giving customers plenty of time to explore deals and discover new favorites. Stop by IKEA Tempe or IKEA Phoenix, or shop online, and make the most of summer with smart, stylish savings. www.IKEA.us/tempe

