Gentle Giant Moving Company has tips to help with a successful move

Gentle Giant Moving Company is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The Gentle Giant Difference

A great move starts long before moving day. From the first phone call to the final box, every step matters. That's why Gentle Giant believes in taking the time to understand each move before the truck ever pulls into the driveway.

Founded in Boston in 1980, Gentle Giant was built around a simple idea: do the job right and earn customers for life. The Phoenix team carries that same approach into every move, helping individuals, families, and businesses move throughout Arizona and across the country. Before moving day, every customer works with a move consultant to create a plan that fits their timeline and the details of their move.

The people behind the move are what set Gentle Giant apart. Every crew member is a professionally trained, full-time employee, never a day laborer or subcontractor. That investment in hiring and training shows in the way the team approaches every job. They arrive prepared, communicate throughout the move, and take pride in treating each home with respect.

No two moves are exactly alike. Some customers are looking for a full-service move, while others simply need help packing, storing belongings, or moving a few specialty pieces. The Phoenix team offers local and long distance moving, full and partial packing, climate-controlled storage, office relocations, and specialty moving for pianos, fine art, antiques, and other valuable items. The goal is to provide the right level of support for each customer's move, not a one-size-fits-all service.

The company also stands behind every move with its 100% Crew Guarantee. If a customer is not completely satisfied with any member of their moving crew, Gentle Giant will make it right or refund their money. It's a commitment that reflects the philosophy the company was built on more than 45 years ago.

To learn more or request a free estimate, visit www.gentlegiant.com or call the Phoenix office at (602) 844-6920.