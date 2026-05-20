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Gilbert's Foresight Wellness Center Launches The Mom Reset for Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month

Mother's Day brings flowers, brunch reservations, and Hallmark cards. But for many mothers, what they actually need has nothing to do with one-day gestures and everything to do with the chronic load their nervous systems have been carrying for years.

That’s the premise behind The Mom Reset, a community initiative launched by Foresight Wellness Center in Gilbert. The program selects 10 community-nominated East Valley moms for six months of free clinical nervous system care. Totaling approximately $2,500 of clinical wellness care per recipient.

"Mother's Day is one day. The nervous system load on moms is every day," says Dr. I. Keith Lavender, founder of Foresight Wellness Center and a clinician with over 25 years of experience treating patients ranging from professional athletes to working caregivers. "What we see most consistently in mothers is a nervous system stuck in fight-or-flight for years at a time. Sleep fragmentation, hypervigilance, and chronic stress load. The Mom Reset isn't a Mother's Day giveaway, it's community care."

The program is positioned around Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week and Mental Health Awareness Month, not just Mother's Day. That framing is intentional. Maternal mental health interventions often emphasize psychological treatment alone, while the body's stress response, the nervous system layer, goes unaddressed.

Each recipient of The Mom Reset receives the practice's full Nervous System Reset stack: weekly BEMER and BrainTap sessions, and monthly low-level laser therapy across the six-month program. The protocol uses these clinical modalities to support the body's shift from sympathetic dominance into parasympathetic recovery.

"The body has a built-in rest and repair switch," Lavender explains. "So many moms have been stuck in fight-or-flight for years. The good news is, it's a system that can be retrained, but it takes more than a wellness weekend to do it."

Anyone can nominate a mom in their life for the program, 100% free. Nominate a friend, sister, partner, neighbor, or coworker, someone who deserves care that goes beyond Mother’s Day.

Eligibility requirements: the nominee must have at least one child age five or under, reside in the East Valley, and be able to attend weekly sessions in Gilbert. Nominations are open through Sunday, May 24, with recipients announced Thursday, May 28. The program runs June 1 through November 30, 2026. Nominations can be submitted at www.foresightchiropractic.com/mom

Foresight Wellness Center, located at 2915 E. Baseline Rd. in Gilbert, is a functional wellness clinic specializing in nervous-system-first care.

Foresight Wellness Center launches "The Mom Reset" for Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month. For more information, call 480-325-6977, or go to www.foresightchiropractic.com/mom