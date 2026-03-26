Emergency and critical pet care at MedVet, with new Scottsdale location

MedVet Phoenix is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

MedVet Is Now Open: 24/7 Emergency & Specialty Veterinary Care

Pet emergencies can happen at any time, and that’s why MedVet is proud to provide 24/7 emergency veterinary care in Phoenix for dogs and cats when they need it most.

Our hospital is open around the clock—every night, weekend, and holiday—so pet owners always have access to expert care. If your pet is experiencing a sudden illness, injury, or concerning symptoms, our compassionate team is ready to help.

Walk-ins are always welcome for emergency services, no appointment required. When you arrive, our veterinary professionals will quickly assess your pet’s condition and begin treatment as soon as possible.

Advanced Specialty Care for Pets in Phoenix

In addition to emergency care, MedVet offers advanced veterinary specialty services designed to support pets with complex medical conditions. Our specialists and emergency teams work closely together to provide coordinated care in one location.

Specialty services at MedVet include:

· Cardiology for diagnosing and treating heart disease

· Critical Care for pets requiring intensive monitoring and life-support therapies

· Medical Oncology for pets diagnosed with cancer

· Surgery for advanced and complex procedures

MedVet caregivers partner closely with your family veterinarian, acting as an extension of their team when your pet needs emergency or specialty care. After treatment, we share updates and work together to ensure your pet’s ongoing care continues seamlessly with your primary veterinarian.

Proud to Serve the Phoenix Pet Community

MedVet opened in September, and our team is excited to serve pets and families throughout the Phoenix area. We are committed to providing compassionate care, advanced medicine, and support for both pet owners and family veterinarians in our community.

If your pet needs emergency veterinary care in Phoenix, remember that help is available anytime. The team at MedVet is here 24/7 to care for your pet when it matters most.

To contact MedVet, call 623.522.8904 or visit medvet.com/phoenix.

