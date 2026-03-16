Connections Health Solutions offers behavioral health care when you need it most

Connections Health Solutions is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Connections Phoenix: your community partner in behavioral health care

For over 15 years, Connections Phoenix has been a trusted resource for adults in our community facing mental health or substance use crises. Many of you may know us as the UPC (Urgent Psychiatric Center) – and you're right! We're the same place, with the same dedicated staff and mission. We've simply updated our name to better reflect who we are and what we do: connecting people to hope, healing, and the help they need.

In addition to our Phoenix location, we’re proud to serve individuals and families at other centers as well, including our location in Tucson, AZ. To learn more about all of our centers and the services we provide, visit connectionshs.com.

No wrong door, no barriers

At the heart of everything we do is our "no wrong door" promise. But what does that really mean? It means we accept everyone, with no barriers and no judgments. If you walk through our doors, we will help you – it's that simple. No one is turned away.

You don't need insurance. You don't need a referral from a doctor. You don't need an appointment or any special paperwork. Whether this is your first time seeking help or you've been here before, whether you're insured or uninsured – you belong here, and we'll work with you to get you the personalized care you need.

Walk-in care when you need it most

When you're in crisis, waiting days or weeks for an appointment isn't an option. That's why our urgent care services are completely walk-in. Come in whenever you need care, and you'll be greeted by a dedicated team ready to help.

We support people dealing with anxiety, depression, medication management needs, or anyone who simply needs to talk with a professional. We also connect you with community resources to support your ongoing journey.

What happens when you walk in?

The process is straightforward and centered around you:

First, just walk in – no appointment needed. Our team welcomes everyone, with or without insurance.

Next, you'll meet with our dedicated care team. A care coordinator will meet with you for an assessment, and then you will meet with a provider and any other team members that have specialized skills that meet your needs. They'll work together to understand your situation and address your crisis.

A trained behavioral health provider will evaluate you and discuss a treatment plan to help start your recovery journey.

Finally, you'll leave with a personalized plan and a renewed sense of hope. Our care teams create customized plans that connect you to the right long-term support to help you succeed.

When you need more time

Sometimes, stabilizing takes a little longer – and that's okay. If you need additional support, we have other levels of care where you can stay and continue receiving support – whether that's for a few hours or a few days. Our goal is always to help you feel stable and safe so you can return to your life with the resources and support you need.

We're here for you

Whether you've known us for years as the UPC or you're just learning about us as Connections Phoenix now, know that we're here – ready to welcome you, support you, and walk alongside you toward recovery. No barriers. No judgments. Just care.

Contact info:

Connections Phoenix

connectionshs.com/phoenix

(602) 416-7600

1201 S 7th Ave #150

Phoenix, AZ 85007