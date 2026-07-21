Complete your weight loss transformation with skin removal surgery at Athenix Scottsdale

Athenix Scottsdale is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

What’s Next After Weight Loss? Your Guide to Loose Skin Removal

Losing a significant amount of weight is an incredible accomplishment. Whether the weight loss comes through lifestyle changes, bariatric surgery, or newer GLP-1 medications, many patients reach their goal only to discover a new challenge: excess skin that doesn't shrink with the rest of the body.

According to board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Craig Lehrman of Athēnix Scottsdale, skin removal procedures can help patients complete their transformation by removing excess skin and restoring body confidence.

"Many people think they have to reach a specific goal weight before considering surgery," says Dr. Lehrman. "What’s most important is that your weight is stable and maintainable. We ideally would like you to be at a stable weight you are able to maintain for a minimum of 3 months. That will allow me to give you a clear plan to best achieve your goals.”

Every patient's journey is unique. People can experience loose skin on their abdomen, arms, thighs, breasts, or lower body, and the amount can vary. During a consultation, Dr. Lehrman develops a personalized surgical plan based on each patient's anatomy, goals, and overall health.

"When multiple areas are involved, we often take a staged approach," Dr. Lehrman explains. "Rather than trying to address everything at once, we prioritize procedures in a way that maximizes both safety and outcomes."

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding body contouring surgery is recovery. While these procedures are significant operations that require patients to follow postoperative instructions carefully, many people are surprised to learn they can be up and walking the same day of surgery. Most patients can also return to many daily activities sooner than they expected, although strenuous exercise and heavy lifting require additional time and clearance from their surgeon.

For many patients, the physical transformation is only part of the story. Removing excess skin can make clothing fit more comfortably, improve mobility, reduce skin irritation, and provide a sense of closure after months or years of hard work losing weight.

Dr. Lehrman is a board-certified plastic surgeon with an extensive academic background and years of experience helping patients achieve natural-looking, personalized results. His thoughtful, patient-centered approach emphasizes education, safety, and creating surgical plans tailored to each individual's goals.

If you've experienced significant weight loss and are wondering whether loose skin removal surgery is right for you, schedule a consultation with Dr. Lehrman at Athēnix Scottsdale to discuss your options.

As a special offer for Sonoran Living viewers and readers, mention Sonoran Living when scheduling your procedure to receive $1,000 off surgery through the end of summer, September 21st. Terms and conditions and procedure minimums apply, call for details.

Learn more or schedule your consultation by visiting athenixbody.com/scottsdale.

