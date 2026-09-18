Celebrate 100 years of Route 66 with Experience Williams

Experience Williams is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Experience Williams- Gateway to the Grand Canyon®!

From cruising Route 66, planning a visit to the Grand Canyon, riding the rails, getting up close to the wildlife at a drive-thru wildlife park, hitting the trail with some outdoor recreation, or shopping for that perfect souvenir- Williams, Arizona is the place to do it.

Experience Williams- Gateway to the Grand Canyon®!

Attractions in Williams

The Grand Canyon Railway is a perfect way to sit back and enjoy the ride to the Grand Canyon if you are traveling alone, with your partner or in a group. With entertainment on the way, the spectacular view of the Canyon when you arrive, and the chance to reflect on it all on the ride back- it’s an attraction you don’t want to miss. Reservations are recommended in advance, as trains can fill quickly.

At Bearizona Drive Thru Wildlife Park get up close and personal with many different animals in their natural environment and you’ll know why these bears have become an Arizona favorite. Ride in the comfort of your own vehicle as you see deer, elk, bison, wolves, bears, and more. Then, explore the rest of the park and walk through exhibits. Stop by the gift shop and find your favorite souvenir. Enjoy a bite to eat at Canyonlands Restaurant, one of the most unique dining experiences in Arizona.

Canyon Coaster Adventure Park features a variety of attractions for all ages, all year round. Enjoy mountain scenery on your way up the Canyon Coaster and control the speed down a mile-long track on steep descents, dips, twists, hairpin turns and 360-degree corkscrews. Experience snow and glow tubing in the winter and mountain tubing in the summer. The base lodge is the center hub of Canyon Coaster Adventure Park where visitors can grab a bite to satisfy those hunger cravings. Canyon Coaster is the first and only mountain coaster in Arizona, and it’ll have you spending another night in Williams.

Dining

Williams has plenty of dining options. If family friendly is your style, quick service, or a chance to take your time, rest your feet and enjoy a glass of wine is- then your choice is where to do it.

Downhome style with made from scratch menu items, mile high pies, microbreweries, a wild west saloon, a tasty steak dinner, indoor/outdoor dining: it all awaits you in Williams.

Route 66

Williams is going all out for the Route 66 Centennial!

Home to one of the most well-preserved stretches of historic Route 66, Williams celebrates the Mother Road with classic cars, neon lights, rich history, shopping, dining, lodging and plenty of cowboy action. As the Gateway to the Grand Canyon®, Williams also offers historic rail access to the South Rim, making it the perfect base for exploring one of the world’s natural wonders.

Route 66 Centennial celebrations will take place throughout the year. Discover 66 things to do on Route 66 and check our events page often for updates.

Visit ExperienceWilliams.com to plan your next adventure.