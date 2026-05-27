Ashley Brazen is a Realtor® and a seniors real estate specialist

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From a Heart Condition to a Heart for Helping Others Navigate Life’s Next Chapter

For many people, buying or selling a home is viewed as a transaction.

But for Ashley Brazen, Realtor®| SRES®, it’s often something much deeper.

Born with a congenital heart condition, Ashley has faced four heart surgeries and ongoing health challenges throughout her life, experiences that profoundly shaped her perspective on resilience, compassion, and the importance of living intentionally. Through those experiences, she understands firsthand how quickly life can shift and how important it becomes to create a life that truly supports your well-being, peace, and future.

That perspective has shaped not only who she is personally, but also how she serves her clients every day across the Valley.

“I recognize that a move is often much deeper than just real estate,” Ashley says. “People are thinking about their lifestyle, their health, their quality of life, and what they want this next chapter to feel like.”

That understanding is what naturally led Ashley to develop a strong connection with Arizona’s 55+ community and clients navigating major life transitions.

Whether someone is downsizing, relocating closer to family, simplifying maintenance, searching for a more active lifestyle, or simply reevaluating what matters most, Ashley approaches each client relationship with patience, empathy, and intentional guidance.

Rather than focusing solely on square footage or sales numbers, she helps clients think through how they truly want to live.

“The right home should support your lifestyle and make life easier,” she explains. “I want my clients to feel excited and aligned in their decision, not overwhelmed.”

As a Realtor® with Realty ONE Group, Ashley combines strong negotiation skills with a highly personalized approach. Prior to real estate, she spent more than a decade in high-level sales, where she learned the importance of communication, advocacy, and helping people feel confident during major decisions.

Today, she brings that same determination into every negotiation and client interaction while also understanding the emotional side of moving that many people overlook.

Clients often describe Ashley as someone who truly listens, advocates fiercely on their behalf, and helps make an intimidating process feel manageable.

She specializes in lifestyle-focused communities throughout the Phoenix area, including many of Arizona’s sought-after active adult neighborhoods, golf communities, and resort-style living destinations.

But above all, Ashley wants people to feel understood.

“Life experiences shape all of us,” she says. “Going through medical challenges from such a young age taught me resilience, compassion, empathy and how important it is to have someone in your corner. That’s exactly how I want my clients to feel throughout the process.”

For Ashley, real estate has never simply been about buying or selling homes.

It’s about helping people move into a chapter of life that feels lighter, easier, and more aligned with the life they truly want to live.

To connect with Ashley Brazen, Realtor®| SRES®, or to learn more about lifestyle-focused real estate throughout the Phoenix area, reach out today.

If you would like more information about Realtor® Ashley Brazen call 602-772-6418 or go to www.thebrazenagent.com

