American Heart Association's West Valley Heart Walk

American Heart Association is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Every step has the power to create a healthier future. Join us for the 2026 West Valley Heart Walk and help raise lifesaving funds to advance the American Heart Association’s mission and save lives.

The fourth annual West Valley Heart Walk will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Goodyear Civic Square. It will feature a 3-mile walk and a 1-mile survivor miracle mile, as well as health activities and entertainment.

The Heart Walk is family and pet friendly as loved ones of all ages, individuals passionate about heart health and leashed pets are all welcome to attend. It is locally presented by Abrazo Health and Sun Health is the Live Fierce Take Action sponsor.

Did you know heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the U.S. and stroke is the No. 4 killer? Now is the perfect time to raise money to support heart disease and stroke research! Start a Heart Walk team and register today for the West Valley Heart Walk at www.westvalleyheartwalk.org.

What: American Heart Association’s 2026 West Valley Heart Walk

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Event Opens 8:00 am; Walk Begins 8:45 am

Where: Goodyear Civic Square (1900 N Civic Square, Goodyear, AZ 85395)

Why: To raise awareness about cardiovascular health and $500,000 for heart disease and stroke research.

How: Start a Heart Walk team and register today for the West Valley Heart Walk at www.westvalleyheartwalk.org

West Valley Heart Walk

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Goodyear Civic Square

1900 North Civic Square

Goodyear

(602) 414-5353

WestValleyHeartWalk.org