AAA Mountain West Group has tips for Roadside Assistance Worker Appreciation Week

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AAA Encourages Arizonans to Slow Down and Move Over

Road safety is crucial as the need for roadside assistance surges during the summer

As summer travel season rises and Arizona’s highways shift into high gear, AAA is asking drivers to follow "Move Over" laws during Roadside Assistance Worker Appreciation Week, June 23–29, to protect roadside heroes.

Last year, AAA responded to more than 7,700 calls for roadside assistance in Arizona during the Fourth of July travel period alone. The side of a busy freeway is one of the most dangerous places. Behind everyone one of those calls is someone’s family member, loved one, best friend, coworker, or roadside assistance worker simply trying to get home safely.

This comes at a time when compliance with Move Over laws remains low. A 2025 AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety survey found that only 64% of drivers actually slow down or move over when approaching roadside incidents, for tow truck operators, that number drops to just 58%.

Dan Hutchison, Executive Vice President of Road Service for AAA Mountain West Group, reminds drivers of the real-world dangers roadside incidents pose. “Every roadside stop represents a moment of vulnerability. Each of us shares the responsibility of ensuring everyone — from the stranded motorists to the roadside hero who stops to render aid — makes it home safely to their loved ones at the end of the day,” said Hutchison. “Drivers can show their appreciation for roadside heroes year round by adhering to Arizona’s Move Over Law and giving them the space they need to help stranded motorists on the road side.”

This Roadside Assistance Worker Appreciation Week, AAA is asking Arizonans to keep your fellow motorist in mind when encountering roadside incidents. Drivers can do their part by slowing down, moving over, and staying alert for anyone stopped on the shoulder.

Road safety isn’t just about following the rules of the road — it’s about protecting the people who share them.

To learn more about Slow Down, Move Over and how to keep essential roadside assistance workers and all drivers safe during summer travel and beyond, visit mwg.aaa.com/slow-down-move-over.