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Hero | 3 years old | 53 lbs | male | A5161838 | Hero lives up to his name: he’s a friendly, loyal guy who's here to save the day. He’s affectionate and has a soft, happy demeanor that makes him easy to love. Hero enjoys tennis balls, will happily play fetch, and even likes splashing around in the play pool. Hero also sits for treats and has done well with children. If you’re looking for a playful, social companion, Hero is ready to be your sidekick. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Sparky | 2 years old | 57 lbs | male | A5158222 | Sparky is a bouncy, treat-loving goofball who just needs a little time to feel brave! He can be shy around strangers, but his playful, affectionate personality quickly shines. Sparky is an avid treat-stealer and already knows “sit,” making him a fun and eager student for additional training. He enjoys walks and loves soaking up attention from people. Sparky is looking for a patient, experienced home that can help guide his excitement and build his confidence. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Fiona - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A846373 AHS

Callie | 4 years old | 49 lbs | female | A4849043 | Callie is a high-energy, playful girl who loves attention and isn’t shy about asking for it! She's lived in a home before and knows hr way around a crate and doggy door. Callie enjoys getting out for walks and exploring, though she may pull at first due to excitement before settling into a better rhythm. She’s treat-motivated, eager to learn, and would thrive with continued training and guidance. Callie would do best as the only pet in the home with no small animals and with older children who can match her energy. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Gretl | 8 years old | 22 lbs | female | A5162939 | Meet the sweetest little husky in Scottsdale! Gretl is a petite senior who trots like the world's fanciest horse. She enjoys getting out for calm strolls and takes in the world at her own pace. She’s easy to handle and has shown she’s cooperative and trusting, even around young children. Gretl would do best in a home that can go slow and give her time to adjust, especially with older children who can respect her mellow personality. She is available at the Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Diamond | 4 years old | 41 lbs | female | A5162639 | This tiger-striped sweet potato is searching for her forever home! Diamond is happiest when she’s wedging her chunky figure into your legs to demand pets. She's an expert at fetch, walks nicely on leash, and gets along with children as young as 6. She has a soft, loving personality that makes her an instant favorite. Diamond would do best in a home without small animals and is ready to shine as someone’s loyal companion. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Baloo | 3 years old | 77 lbs | male | A5156768 | Baloo is a big, sweet teddy bear with a playful side. In his last home, he lived with a small dog and cat, so he's ready to make friends with any species. Baloo is crate-trained and is a pup who is eager to please. While his leash skills depend on his mood, he's ultimately an adult puppy looking to share his unconditional love with someone. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Theo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A842855 AHS

Stew - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A693668 AHS

Luciano | 6 years old | 47 lbs | male | A5161787 | Luciano is a sensitive boy in need of some extra love and care. He was surrendered by his owner of 5 years after his family's living situation changed. Now, he's starting over. Luciano walks nicely on leash, takes treats gently, and knows “sit.” He would do best in a patient, experienced home that can go slow and help him build confidence at his own pace. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Bourbon | 1 year 5 months old | 43 lbs | male | A5160964 | Bourbon is a sensitive sweetheart who’s learning that the world isn’t so scary after all. He can be a little shy at first, especially with loud noises, but give him some time and you’ll start to see his playful, affectionate side shine through. Bourbon knows “sit” and “lay down,” loves children, and gets along with playful dogs. He’s looking for a calm, patient home to help him build confidence and blossom into the loyal best friend he’s meant to be. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Rae | 2 years old | 64 lbs | female | A5158014 | Meet a girl who's all about playtime! Rae loves a good game of fetch, showing off her zoomies, and hogging all of the attention. She knows “sit,” takes treats gently, and is an excellent car passenger. She can be strong on leash when excited, but does best with a harness and some guidance. Rae is looking for an active home that can match her energy while continuing her training and helping her shine. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Chelsea | 2 years old | 57 lbs | female | A5138572 | Chelsea is ready to get the party started! She’s playful, affectionate, and isn't too shy to pop her paws up for extra pets. Chelsea knows “sit,” is food motivated, and enjoys getting out for walks. She does well with other dogs but has a rough-and-rowdy play style, so she’d do best with a tolerant canine companion and a home without small animals. Chelsea is looking for an active home that can match her energy and give her plenty of love and structure. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Fauna | 2 years old | 48 lbs | female | A5160953 | Meet a girl who just graduated from motherhood. Fauna gave birth to a litter of nine puppies, and while they have all been adopted, she is still here. She melts right into people and rests her head in laps to soak up every bit of affection she can. Fauna prefers calm, peaceful moments over chaos and would thrive in a patient home. Fauna is ready to trade shelter life for naps and companionship. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Tommy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A840443 AHS

Camilo | 10 years old | 72 lbs | male | A5160844 | Camilo is a gentle senior who is ready to enjoy his golden years in a forever home. He may start off a little shy, but with time he’ll be leaning in for soft pets and soaking up your attention. This sweet boy prefers the simple things—peaceful walks, cozy naps, and staying close to his person. Camilo walks nicely on leash, takes treats gently, and would make the perfect mellow companion for calm, easy days. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Kudi - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A846753 AHS

Lucy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A843190 AHS

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

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