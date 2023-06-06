Kohl’s has $9 Disney plush toy and book sets

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Disney fans, you can now get adorable mini plushes and accompanying storybooks from some of your favorite Disney characters at Kohl’s.

For $9 each, you can get Lightning McQueen, Buzz Lightyear, Mike Wazowski (from “Monsters, Inc.”) and Nemo stuffed toys. Or, choose Ariel, Tiana, Cinderella and Bella plushes. Each comes with its own hardcover book.

The plush toys are between 5 inches and 10.5 inches tall and the books are generally about 20 to 40 pages long. Each tale features an educational twist on the original themes from the Disney character’s film. For example, green, one-eyed monster Mike Wazowski’s book is “M is for Monster” and focuses on the alphabet. Ariel’s book is called “Ariel Makes Waves.”

These new releases are being sold as part of the Kohl’s Cares initiative. You can buy them in stores or online.

One hundred percent of the net sales from Kohl’s Cares purchases go “towards supporting the health and well-being of communities nationwide,” according to the Kohl’s Cares site. Kohl’s says it has raised $415 million since it launched its Kohl’s Cares program 18 years ago.

Groups that benefit from Kohl’s Cares sales include the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

Kohl’s currently has multi-year partnerships with these groups. As part of its commitment, it is donating $2 million to NAMI, $5 million to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, and $10 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The Disney100 Book and Plush Bundles from Kohl’s Cares are on sale until the end of June.

Earlier this year, Kohl’s also released a limited edition “If You Give A…” book and plush toy sets, plus spring and Easter sets featuring favorite characters such as Peter Rabbit and the ones from “Peanuts.” From March to May you could purchase Jimmy Fallon’s “Baby,” “Dada,” “Mama,” and “Nana” book-plush sets, too. Kohl’s Cares also released special books for Black History Month and for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Still to come this year are book and plush sets based on “Sesame Street” characters, books featuring Hispanic and Latino authors and illustrators for Hispanic Heritage Month, and holiday products that have not yet been announced.

