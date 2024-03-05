Jeff Bezos surpasses Elon Musk as world's richest person

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reclaimed the title of the world's richest man.

Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, which is updated daily, shows the businessman with a net worth of $200 billion. That's $2 billion more than Tesla founder Elon Musk, who held the top spot for the last nine months.

Musk's drop in the rankings was attributed to a decline in Tesla's stock price, which has fallen more than 27% so far this year. In that same period, Amazon's stock has risen more than 16%.

The two American businessmen are facing a challenge from French businessman Bernard Arnault for the top spot. Arnault is the man behind luxury goods company LVMH. His net worth is reportedly $197 billion. In fact, he's the only foreign businessman in the top 10 of Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is the fourth-richest person in the world, with a net worth of $179 billion. He's followed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who is reportedly worth $150 billion.

The list of billionaires is dominated by men. The title of richest woman in the world goes to Francoise Bettencourt Meyers. She comes in at No. 15 on the overall list. Bettencourt Meyers is the granddaughter of Eugène Schueller, who founded L'Oréal.

