I-10 widening project funding faces possible hurdles linked to Trump order

The Interstate 10 widening project between the Valley and Casa Grande may face funding challenges due to a President Trump Administration executive order, as Rep. Greg Stanton seeks clarification from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Rep. Stanton has raised concerns about the potential withholding of $95 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds for the I-10 widening project. This project, which has already commenced with the promise of funding, is crucial for improving safety and reducing congestion on the busy route.

In his letter, Stanton highlights the bipartisan support for the project, which includes backing from business leaders, Tribal leaders, and commuters.

The I-10 corridor has been a significant concern for drivers and commuters, with numerous serious crashes reported over the years. The widening project aims to address these safety issues and improve the overall commuting experience.

The outcome of Stanton's request for clarification could significantly impact the progress and funding of the I-10 widening project, which remains a priority for many stakeholders in Arizona.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.