Hoover’s new cordless vacuum offers more power with less weight

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Just in time to start planning your spring cleaning, Hoover has launched a new cordless vacuum that weighs less than 10 pounds and is designed to capture 99.9% of dirt and dust particles.

The new Hoover Onepwr Evolve Pet Elite offers the power and capacity of a corded upright with the convenience of a cordless vacuum. The vacuum stands on its own, holds 1 liter of debris and has a Hushtone system, making it quieter than a standard corded vacuum.

It’s priced at $279 at Hoover’s website and on Amazon. Hoover sent me the Onepowr Evolve Pet Elite to review for Simplemost, so I put it to the test to see how it performed and how it compares to other vacuums I’ve reviewed.

First things first: the vacuum was easy to assemble and has pretty great swivel action, so it is also easy to move around. It’s simple to use with just a start and stop button and three levels of suction, plus the option to turn off the brush roll. It is also so quiet that I could still hear music on my phone, even with the vacuum on the highest level.

I used the low setting on hardwood, medium on a rug and the high setting for carpet. The medium was perfect for the rug, as it cleaned without pulling it up and moving it around. The bottom release for emptying is great, as I was able to dump debris right in the trash without any dust flying up. This vacuum also has the biggest dirt cup capacity of any cordless vacuum I’ve used. I also appreciate that the filter can be washed and reused — this will save money on buying replacement filters.

The best part for me is how bright the LED light is on the bottom. It is by far the brightest light on any vacuum I’ve used. Because it lights up the floor so well, I could actually see dust, which I have never seen from a vacuum light. Normally, I only notice it on a sunny day when the sun hits the floor just right.

Because it was bright enough to see things I normally can’t, it made me feel like I was cleaning more deeply than usual. I ended up vacuuming even more than I planned on because once you see the dust, it’s hard to leave it!

Out of curiosity, I used the light to illuminate a dusty area, but used a different vacuum to clean it up. Both vacuums sucked up the dust well, but because only the Hoover actually showed the dust, I felt like it performed better because I could see it getting sucked up.

Kaitlin Gates/Simplemost

While it’s obvious how much I love the light, and I’m pleased that the vacuum performed exactly as described, there were a few things that make the Hoover a bit more inconvenient than previous cordless vacuums I’ve used.

First, it’s slightly bulky and the front sticks out a bit, which means it doesn’t get under furniture very well. I was unable to get under my record player, counter stools and even the bed, which is not an issue for other cordless vacuums I’ve tested. However, it’s still smaller, lighter and easier to maneuver than my corded vacuum.

Secondly, the battery takes about two hours to charge and runs for around 35 minutes. Depending on the size of your house, this might be enough time to vacuum it all, but I’m not a fan of having to remove the battery each time it needs to charge — which is pretty much after every use. This can be a minor hassle, especially since this one takes up more room than other cordless vacuums.

Overall, aside from a few minor inconveniences, it works exactly as described; it is easy to use and lightweight. It has great swivel and a bright light, making it well worth the $279 price tag.

Kaitlin Gates/Simplemost

Looking for something with a lower price? Amazon has a handful of other vacuums that are similar, like this Fabuletta Cordless Vacuum, which is priced at just $139.99 on sale right now.

With more than 2,000 5-star reviews and an overall rating of 4.2 from 4,600 users, the Fabuletta Cordless Vacuum weighs 3.3 pounds, can be converted into a handvac and includes accessories like a dusting brush and long crevice tool.

For another option, this Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum also has LED headlights and converts into a handheld vacuum. It is slightly discounted to $169 right now and has almost 6,900 5-star reviews on Amazon. Overall, it gets a 4.6 out of 5-star rating from more than 9,000 reviewers.

If you need a vacuum now, these might be good options!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.