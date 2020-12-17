Three $50K Powerball tickets sold across Arizona Wednesday

ARIZONA — Three lucky winners will be scoring big this holiday season.

Three Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold across the state on Wednesday, Arizona State Lottery officials said.

RELATED: Winning lottery ticket worth $1.5 million sold in Phoenix

The three winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Gilligans on Chandler: 1105 W Chandler Blvd in Chandler

Frys Food Store: 500 W 24th St in Yuma

Arco AM/PM: 7601 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson

The winning numbers for the three tickets, which matched four out of the five numbers, are: 4-23-37-61-67-7

Officials said since no one won Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot, the jackpot is increasing to $304 million.

If you have the winning ticket contact the Arizona Lottery.