Winning lottery ticket worth $1.5 million sold in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One lucky lottery player's holiday is about to become a lot more cheerful.

The Arizona State Lottery announced Wednesday that a winning $1,502,306 Triple Twist ticket was sold at the QuikTrip located at Camelback Road and 99th Avenue for the December 15 drawing.

Tuesday's winning Triple Twist numbers were: 2-6-12-22-26-36

The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot is Wednesday night for an estimated $287,000,000. If no one wins tonight, the jackpot will increase to $304,000,000, officials said.

If you have the winning ticket contact the Arizona Lottery.