Fry's Food Stores is looking to fill 800 positions in Arizona: How to apply

PHOENIX — Are you looking for a job?

Fry's Food Stores, which is owned by Kroger, said it is looking to fill more than 800 positions at its stores in Arizona.

Positions include assistant department heads, management, pharmacy technicians and all-purpose clerks, who can work in various departments, at in-store Starbucks, or to help fulfill pickup orders, a news release said.

Fry's did not provide upfront pay rates. Instead, the grocery store chain said "pay varies depending on retail work experience."

Visit https://jobs.kroger.com to view open positions.

Bashas', a separate grocery chain that also owns AJ's Fine Foods and Food City, recently announced that it was looking to fill more than 700 positions at its stores around the state and at its distribution center.

HMSHost, which oversees many of the restaurants and stores at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, was also looking to fill 100 positions recently. Those vary from Starbucks baristas to assistant and general managers, and hosts, dishwashers, and line cooks.