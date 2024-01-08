Hallmark Channel plans four weeks of Jane Austen-inspired movie debuts

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen is one of the U.K.’s most popular writers. Some have even called her Great Britain’s best novelist for her six completed books, which are both romances and witty comedies of manners with well-drawn characters.

This makes her a great match for the Hallmark Channel, also known for its romances — albeit ones that are a touch more sentimental and modern. Austen’s works have inspired generations of filmmakers, and the TV network is now honoring her for her influence with a month it calls “Loveuary with Jane Austen.”

The celebration, clearly timed in February for Valentine’s Day, features four brand-new movie premieres perfect for lovers of Austen’s novels. They air each Saturday throughout the month of February at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s a YouTube preview posted by the network:

The new offerings are:

“Paging Mr. Darcy” on Feb. 3: Mallory Jansen and Will Kemp star in a modern love story in which a scholar is concerned about how the audience at an Austen conference will receive her keynote speech. She meets the event’s official Mr. Darcy and judges him as a cad who is just trying to meet women.

“Love and Jane” on Feb. 10: Starring Alison Sweeney and Benjamin Ayres, this one features a woman who literally receives guidance from Jane Austen.

“An American in Austen” on Feb. 17: This contemporary tale features a librarian who doesn’t think anyone can live up to the ideal of Mr. Darcy and stars Eliza Bennett (appropriate!), Nicholas Bishop and Nell Barlow.

“Sense and Sensibility” on Feb. 24: Hallmark ends the month with its very own “sumptuously beautiful adaptation” of Jane Austen’s book (as the network describes it), starring Deborah Ayorinde, Bethany Antonia, Dan Jeannotte and Akil Largie.

Along with the four new TV movies, Hallmark is holding two Hallmark Channel Book Club sessions surrounding favorite titles on upcoming Thursday evenings. “Pride and Prejudice” will be discussed on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. ET, while “Sense and Sensibility” fans can join in on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. ET. The all-new offering is virtual and led by the channel’s Chief Fan Officer, Jenny Forwark.

Will you join in the Austen-themed festivities during the month of love?

Hallmark Channel plans four weeks of Jane Austen-inspired movie debuts originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

