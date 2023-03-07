Halle Bailey’s reaction to new ‘Little Mermaid’ doll in her image is so touching

With just two months until the much-anticipated release of the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” it’s time to start getting into the mermaid vibe. And a touching video Halle Bailey shared as she got a first glimpse of the new Ariel doll will definitely get you in the mood to be “part of her world.”

The 22-year-old Georgia native has said that having representation is so important for the Black community, and a recent survey backed her up: The RepresentationMatters report found that two out of three Black Americans say that they don’t see themselves or their culture represented in the media. No wonder Bailey is so passionate about her role as Ariel — and how her casting has positively impacted the Black community, especially Black children.

“I know people are like, â’It’s not about race.’ But now that I’m her … People don’t understand that when you’re Black there’s this whole other community,” Halle Bailey told The Face. “It’s so important for us to see ourselves.”

In this video that Bailey posted on her social media pages, you can watch the actor as she shows us the Ariel doll that was created to look just like her.

omg the little girl in me is pinching herself right now ..i have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!! I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character brb gonna go cry now … pic.twitter.com/NKn0H0mssT — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 6, 2023

“I am literally choking up because this means so much to me,” she says. “And to have one that looks like me, that’s my favorite Disney character, is very surreal.”

“And look, she even has my mole – see!” she says, pointing to a small mole above her eyebrow.

The new Ariel doll will be available for pre-order starting this spring. And “The Little Mermaid” will come to theaters near you on May 26.

Bailey says that the remake will be a new take on the beloved tale.

“When we saw it, when we were younger, she gave up everything for the guy,” Bailey explains to The Face. “But I don’t think [that] reflects modern women today. So [now] it’s more about Ariel finding freedom for herself because of this world that she’s obsessed with.” Prince Eric, the handsome shipwrecked human for whom she gives it all up, â”is a cherry on top. But it’s not all about him.”

