Ground cinnamon recalled after testing positive for lead

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday El Chilar Ground Cinnamon “Canela Molida” is being recalled for potentially containing trace amounts of lead.

The FDA said that La Raza LLC distributed the products in Maryland to retail stores.

Maryland Department of Health tested the products and discovered the elevated lead concentrations, the FDA said. Investigators believe the lead contamination is due to potentially adulterated raw material from the supplier.

The FDA said there have not been any illnesses reported and that consumers should monitor for possible symptoms of lead exposure.

SEE MORE: Trader Joe's recalls frozen product that could contain plastic

The recalled products have lot codes D300 EX1024 and F272 EX1026. Consumers are urged to stop using the products and return to the point of purchase for a refund.

The FDA said that short-term exposure to lead might not present any symptoms, and increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure.

When children are exposed to lead for prolonged periods of time, permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. Long-term lead exposure can cause learning disorders, developmental defects and other long-term health problems.

Concerns over lead exposure have led to efforts to remove lead pipes from homes and abatement of homes with lead paint. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are no safe levels of lead.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com