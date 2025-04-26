Governor Hobbs announces new efforts to get more people into construction jobs

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has announced additional money to get more people into skilled construction jobs around the state.

Governor Hobbs spoke at an event in Scottsdale on Friday morning to discuss progress made on the BuildItAZ apprenticeship initiative.

The program aims to get more people into well-paying positions within the construction industry. It recruits and retains apprentices, paying for tuition, tools, equipment and support services like child care and transportation.

According to a report from the Phoenix Business Journal earlier this year, firms are continuing to boost pay rates as many struggle to find enough qualified workers to hire.

The Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity says there are about 20,000 new construction trades jobs that need to be filled in our state over the next five years.

BuildItAZ has already helped place thousands of people in related apprenticeships, but it is still more than 1,000 apprentices from reaching its goal.

Learn more about Friday's event and the apprenticeship initiative in the video player above.