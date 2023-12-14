Golden State Warriors suspends Draymond Green for hitting player

The NBA has confirmed that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

During Tuesday night's match between the two teams, Green was seen spinning around with his arms stretched out as his left hand and arm were seen violently striking Nurkic on the left side of his head and face. Nurkic was behind Green at the time in an offensive pose as Green was trying to block him from getting the ball during a play.

The NBA said in a statement on Wednesday night that Joe Dumars, the Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, revealed the news publicly. The association made the decision based on Green's past history of violent and "unsportsmanlike acts" on the court.

The statement said, "The incident occurred with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter of the Warriors’ 119-116 loss to the Suns on Dec. 12 at Footprint Center. Green received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected."

The NBA initiated the suspension immediately and said Green would be required to "meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play."

In November, the NBA suspended Green for five games after "forcibly grabbing" Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert around the neck on-court during a televised game.

The association called the chokehold "dangerous." Dumars made an announcement at the time and said—again at that time—that the punishment was decided, in part, based on Green's "history of unsportsmanlike acts."

Gobert later spoke of the moment that hands were placed around his neck and said, "It was a long time, and if he knew how to choke, it could have been way worse. His intention was to take me out."

The NBA said Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, along with center Rudy Gobert, were each fined $25,000 for their part in the melee.

