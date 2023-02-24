Spring training fun for the whole family that will save you money

PHOENIX — Spring training is finally here and we found some family-friendly fun to get you even closer to the action for cheap — or even free!

2023 Arizona Cactus League guide: stadiums, spring training games, tickets and more

Daily workouts are open to the public free of charge

Fans with a plan can show up to see their favorite MLB player at practice with the hopes of grabbing an autograph.

Some teams train in their spring ballparks, but most train on nearby training fields.

At Salt River Fields (home of the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks), for example, you’ll find bleachers and shade along with great views of the action.

Spring training deals to take advantage of this season

Ticket prices vary by team

If you aren’t rooting for a specific team and just want to get outside and enjoy some baseball, shop around.

For example, for the last weekend of February, tickets for the Giants @ Cubs are going for $25+ plus fees, while the Royals @ Rangers are going for just $8.

Bring your own food if you can

Depending on the stadium you’re visiting, you might be able to bring in your own refreshments or drinks.

Surprise Stadium allows you to bring in a one-gallon bag of snacks. Goodyear Ballpark allows a quart-sized bag of snacks.

Most stadiums also allow unopened or empty water bottles.

Check for deals and special events

Many stadiums offer promotions and specials.

For example, Camelback Ranch (home of the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers) offers Senior Strolls every Tuesday and lets kids run the bases on Sundays.

Camelback Ranch also has a deal for Glendale residents — certain tickets for just $7 each. Seniors and military/veterans can also get discounted tickets.

American Family Fields of Phoenix (home of the Milwaukee Brewers) has giveaways of clothing and other merchandise at each game, and you can enter to win tickets.

