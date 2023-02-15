Multiple D-backs named to World Baseball Classic rosters

PHOENIX — Multiple Arizona Diamondbacks will represent their country in the World Baseball Classic next month.

Ketel Marte headlines the D-backs that will be playing in the WBC. The second baseman will represent the Dominican Republic.

RELATED: World Baseball Classic games to be played in Phoenix, tickets now on sale!

Other D-backs on the 40-man roster to be a part of the World Baseball Classic include starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (USA), outfielder Alek Thomas (Mexico), infielder Emmanuel Rivera (Puerto Rico) and outfielder Dominic Paul Fletcher (Italy).

All told, 11 players in the Diamondbacks organization made the final World Baseball Classic rosters for their country.

Games for one of the four pools in the tournament will be played at Chase Field.

Teams that will play their pool games in Phoenix include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, and Great Britain.

That means star players like Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw, Paul Goldschmidt, and Mookie Betts will highlight the games to be played at Chase Field starting March 11.