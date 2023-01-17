Watch Now
World Baseball Classic games to be played in Phoenix

USA, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, and Great Britain to participate
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 13:32:16-05

PHOENIX — Tickets for the World Baseball Classic being held across the globe go on sale this Thursday!

"Pool C" has multiple games that will be played in Phoenix, utilizing Chase Field and its amenities for international play.

Chase Field will host "Pool C" which features five of the 20 teams participating in this year's tournament.

Teams playing in the Pool C bracket for this year's tournament are the United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, and Great Britain.

Each country will play four games, one game against each team within its respective brackets.

You can view the full schedule for the WBC games in Phoenix here.

