'The Rock' gives People's Choice Award to Make-a-Wish teen

On Tuesday, "The Rock" lived up to why he is the people's champion.

Dwayne Johnson was honored during the People's Choice Awards, but what he did during his acceptance speech has hearts melting.

According to People, Amazon's Jeff Bezos awarded Johnson the People's Champion award at the event for his acts of kindness.

While accepting his award, Johnson spoke about meeting boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who was known as "the people's champ," and working alongside him at an event for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

E! reported that Johnson then surprised a teen girl, who was in the audience as a Make-a-Wish recipient, by giving her his award.

The media outlets reported that the girl was shocked by the actor's gesture, saying she was not expecting it "at all."