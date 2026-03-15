Stars Shine on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

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Li Jun Li arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Oscars Red Carpet 2026 Associated Press

Shaboozey arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Danny Chung, from left, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Kevin Woo, and SamUIL Lee arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Associated press

Rose Byrne arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated press

Felicity Jones arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated press

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