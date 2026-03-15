Oscars Red Carpet Gallery 2026
Stars Shine on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet
Hollywood’s biggest night kicked off with glitz and glamour as actors, filmmakers, and nominees stepped out in stunning looks ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony.
Li Jun Li arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press Shaboozey arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Danny Chung, from left, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Kevin Woo, and SamUIL Lee arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated press Rose Byrne arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated press Felicity Jones arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated press