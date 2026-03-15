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Oscars Red Carpet Gallery 2026

Stars Shine on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

Hollywood’s biggest night kicked off with glitz and glamour as actors, filmmakers, and nominees stepped out in stunning looks ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony.

98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Li Jun Li arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Oscars Red Carpet 2026Photo by: Associated Press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Shaboozey arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Danny Chung, from left, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Kevin Woo, and SamUIL Lee arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Rose Byrne arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated press 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals Felicity Jones arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Photo by: Associated press

Oscars Red Carpet Gallery 2026

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  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals
  • 98th Academy Awards - Arrivals

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Li Jun Li arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Associated press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Oscars Red Carpet 2026Associated Press
Shaboozey arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Danny Chung, from left, Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Kevin Woo, and SamUIL Lee arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Associated press
Rose Byrne arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Associated press
Felicity Jones arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Associated press
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