No host, no audience, no masks: How the Oscars show will go on tonight

An Oscars unlike any before will get underway Sunday night, with history on the line in major categories and a telecast retooled for the pandemic.

The 93rd Academy Awards will begin at 5 p.m. Arizona time (8 p.m. EDT) on ABC15.

There will be no host, no audience, nor face masks for nominees attending the ceremony at Los Angeles' Union Station.

In contrast with the Golden Globes, Zoom boxes have been closed out -- though numerous international hubs and satellite feeds will connect nominees unable to travel to the awards. Show producers are hoping to return some of the traditional glamour to the Oscars, even in a pandemic year.

According to the Los Angeles Times, some parts of the show will be held at The Dolby Theatre, which traditionally hosts the annual award show's Red Carpet, media spectacle, and ceremony, while a bulk of the nominees and presenters will be housed at Union Station.

"And the show itself will be orchestrated a bit like a train station, with attendees rotating in and out of the ceremony according to a carefully timed itinerary that will be given to them upon arrival in order to limit the number of people gathered at one time," wrote LA Times reporter Josh Rottenberg.