These are the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards

The Oscars are back -- in April!

The 93rd Academy Awards are typically held earlier in the year, but were pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As in the last few years, there is no official host for this year's show. Instead, several people will introduce and present the various awards, such as Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, and Bryan Cranston.

Others include Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.

The show will be produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, and airs Sunday, April 25, at 5 p.m. (8 p.m. EDT) on ABC15.

Ahead of the awards show, here are the nominees in some of the major categories.

OSCARS 2021: You still have time, where to watch the Best Picture nominated movies

BEST PICTURE



The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Nomadland (Searchlight)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR



Riz Ahmed , "Sound of Metal"

, "Sound of Metal" Chadwick Boseman , "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"

, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" Anthony Hopkins , "The Father"

, "The Father" Gary Oldman , "Mank"

, "Mank" Steven Yeun, "Minari"

BEST ACTRESS



Viola Davis , "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Andra Day , "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" Vanessa Kirby , "Pieces of a Woman"

, "Pieces of a Woman" Frances McDormand , "Nomadland"

, "Nomadland" Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

BEST DIRECTOR



Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

David Fincher , "Mank"

, "Mank" Lee Isaac Chung , "Minari"

, "Minari" Chloé Zhao , "Nomadland"

, "Nomadland" Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE



Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Judas and the Black Messiah" Leslie Odom, Jr. , "One Night in Miami..."

, "One Night in Miami..." Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

"Sound of Metal" Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE



Maria Bakalova , "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"

, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" Glenn Close , "Hillbilly Elegy"

, "Hillbilly Elegy" Olivia Colman, "The Father"

"The Father" Amanda Seyfried , "Mank"

, "Mank" Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM



"Onward" (Walt Disney)

(Walt Disney) "Over the Moon" (Netflix)

(Netflix) "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" (Netflix)

(Netflix) "Soul" (Walt Disney)

(Walt Disney) "Wolfwalkers" (Apple/GKIDS)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY



"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"One Night in Miami..."

The White Tiger

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY



"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM



"Another Round" (Denmark)

"Better Days" (Hong Kong)

"Collective" (Romania)

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)

"Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

ORIGINAL SCORE

"Da 5 Bloods," Terence Blanchard

Terence Blanchard " Mank, " Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross "Minari," Emile Mosseri

Emile Mosseri "News of the World," James Newton Howard

James Newton Howard "Soul," Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

ORIGINAL SONG