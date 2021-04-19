Oscars 2021: You still have time to watch the Best Picture nominated movies

For those looking to cram in a last-minute movie binge to watch all of the Best Picture-nominated movies ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards, there is still time.

Eight movies are nominated for this year's top award: "The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Mank," "Minari," "Nomadland," "Promising Young Woman," "Sound of Metal," and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

Don't forget, the 93rd Academy Awards air Sunday, April 25, at 5 p.m. (8 p.m. EST) on ABC15. Our coverage begins at 3 p.m. with a special edition of ABC15 News, followed by "Oscars: Into the Spotlight Red Carpet."

HARKINS BEST PICTURE FILM FEST

Between April 2 and May 6, Harkins Theatres is screening all eight of the Best Picture-nominated movies for $5 each. Visit www.harkins.com/best-picture for more information.

All eight films are not necessarily being shown every day at every theater location. So, if there is a specific movie you're looking to see, best to check Harkins's website and online schedule.

AMC

Due to the pandemic, AMC is not hosting its usual Best Picture showcase. However, its theaters are showing most of the Best Picture-nominated films including The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young WOman, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Visit www.amctheatres.com for showtimes at a theater near you.

NETFLIX - 2021 OSCARS COLLECTION

As far as Best Picture nods go, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "Mank," both Netflix-produced films, are obviously streaming on Netflix.

Netflix has created a page showcasing all of its projects that are nominated for 2021 awards, including "Over The Moon" (animated feature film), "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" (animated feature film), and "The White Tiger" (adapted screenplay).

Visit www.netflix.com to see the rest of the lineup.

HULU

One of the eight Best Picture-nominated movies is available to stream on Hulu -- Nomadland (also up for Frances McDormand, best actress).

Subscribers with Hulu + Live TV will be able to watch the Academy Awards live or record it to watch later (Live TV plan required).

Hulu is also streaming "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," which has one Oscar nomination (Andra Day, best actress).

The streaming service is also showing past Oscar winners and nominees, including Parasite (2020 winner: Best Picture), Bombshell (2020 nominee, best actress), and Rocketman (2020 winner: music (original score)).

Amazon Prime, iTunes, and other services are also showcasing some of the Best Picture nods, and may require a fee to rent or buy them.