Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Loretta Swit, Emmy-winner who played Houlihan on TV series 'M.A.S.H.' dies at 87

Her publicist says she likely died from natural causes
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Loretta Swit
Posted
and last updated

NEW YORK, NY — Loretta Swit, who won two Emmy Awards playing Major Margaret Houlihan on the pioneering hit TV series “M.A.S.H.,” has died. She was 87.

Swit played the demanding head nurse of a behind-the-lines surgical unit during the Korean War and along with Alan Alda was the show’s longest-serving cast member.

Publicist Harlan Boll says Swit died Friday at her home in New York City, likely from natural causes.

Swit was able to shift the character away from the sex-crazed “Hot Lips” Houlihan character in Robert Altman’s 1970 film.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen