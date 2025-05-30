Loretta Swit, Emmy-winner who played Houlihan on TV series 'M.A.S.H.' dies at 87

NEW YORK, NY — Loretta Swit, who won two Emmy Awards playing Major Margaret Houlihan on the pioneering hit TV series “M.A.S.H.,” has died. She was 87.

Swit played the demanding head nurse of a behind-the-lines surgical unit during the Korean War and along with Alan Alda was the show’s longest-serving cast member.

Publicist Harlan Boll says Swit died Friday at her home in New York City, likely from natural causes.

Swit was able to shift the character away from the sex-crazed “Hot Lips” Houlihan character in Robert Altman’s 1970 film.