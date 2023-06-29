Kelly Ripa talks changes ahead of 'Generation Gap' Season 2

Kelly Ripa returns to the ABC15 primetime lineup Thursday to host her second season of Generation Gap.

Generation Gap is a comedy quiz show pairing family members to work together answering questions about each other’s generations.

ABC15 caught up with the soap-star-turned-talk-show-host to talk more about her summertime project.

"I like to say that sometimes the right answers win the money, but the wrong answers win the hearts and the laughs and that's really what the game show is about," Ripa said.

In this one, kids and grandparents compete for prizes.

Ripa says it's typically the seniors who have the edge because of their vast life knowledge.

"We have to go to TikTok to try and stump them."

The show's concept was given new life by Ripa’s close friend Jimmy Kimmel.

"He's just like, 'you're the perfect host for this because you really do ride that wave of being good with parents and good with young kids.'"

Moving into its second season, fans of Generation Gap will notice a few changes this time around including more scenes with her dad who will be delivering clues from the studio audience.

Ripa also tells ABC15 the most stressful part of the game is called Toddler's Choice. That's when winners are offered an extra prize, with a catch!

"It's the part of the show where I start sweating because I cannot believe what I’m watching!"

Generation Gap Season 2 premieres Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m. on ABC15.