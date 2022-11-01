Fossil Creek set to reopen for first time since Backbone Fire in 2021

STRAWBERRY, AZ — Fossil Creek is set to open this month for the first time since the Backbone Fire damaged the popular outdoor destination in 2021.

The lightning-caused Backbone Fire burned 42,000 acres in June 2021. Photos taken by Forest Service staff showed burned slopes and trees, toppled power lines, and other severe damage in the area.

flickr.com/photos/coconinonationalforest The Homestead recreation site is now spotted with dead vegetation. Taken 7-3-21. Credit: Coconino National Forest.

Due to that damage, the area was closed to let natural recovery occur, and for repair work to be completed.

All Fossil Creek sites will reopen on November 3 except the Dixon Lewis Trail, also known as the Waterfall Trail. That area will reopen later on in the month when final repairs are complete. An exact date hasn't been released.

"This area is special to a great many people and we appreciate the public's patience while it recovers," said Deputy District Ranger Alex Schlueter with the Coconino National Forest. "That recovery continues for both Fossil Creek and Sycamore Canyon, but we are excited to welcome visitors back."

In addition, Coconino National Forest announced future closures to continue recovery efforts:

Fossil Creek will likely close temporarily in early 2023 to complete resurfacing of Forest Road 708.



The area's continued recovery also means that a future closure is likely during the 2023 monsoon season (June through October) for public safety.

Permits will not be required for now but will be required beginning April 1, 2023. Permits will be available for purchase beginning March 1, 2023, via Recreation.gov, according to the forest service.

"Recreationists seeking to explore Fossil Creek are reminded to pack out all trash, stick to developed recreation areas, and abide by all posted signage indicating restrictions or closures," the forest service added.