Your guide to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, AZ — DRIVERS, START YOUR ENGINES! The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway is set for this weekend, November 4-6!

200+ drones will hit the Avondale sky on Friday before the @NASCAR_Trucks Championship race! You don't want to miss out on this 🎇 pic.twitter.com/Pa72iZ924C — Phoenix Raceway (@phoenixraceway) November 1, 2022

According to Phoenix Raceway, grandstands for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race are sold out. You can join the waiting list to be alerted of any grandstand tickets that become available.

You can search for official resale tickets, right here.

A breakdown of the three-day event.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion & ARCA Menards Series West Championships is on November 4 at 11:30 a.m. and then at 7 p.m.

7 p.m. NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship Race: November 5 at 3 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race: November 6 at 1 p.m.

Calling all NASCAR fans! 🏁



We are excited to announce this event in collaboration with @ASU @NASCAR and @CocaCola!



On November 2nd from 1-5pm, come out and enjoy this great event on the Tempe campus!



Additional details below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sKRhutfq3M — ASU ESPORTS (@ASUesports) October 27, 2022

'Dirt On My Boots' singer Jon Pardi to perform a 45-minute show

Country music star Jon Pardi is set to perform on November 6 before NASCAR's Cup Series Championship Race in Phoenix!

"It's incredible to have a recording artist of Jon Pardi's magnitude perform for our fans," said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. "His music is popular, because it resonates with the emotions we experience in our lives. I can't wait to witness his performance on our biggest day of the year."

The concert is free to anyone with a ticket to the NASCAR race.

NASCAR Racing Experience

NASCAR Championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway is bringing the ‘NASCAR Racing Experience.’

Fans can buy tickets for timed racing sessions that range from five to 48 minutes in duration. Ride-along programs are also available.

The experience is only available from November 1-3 and on November 7. Click here for ticket sales and other information.

IF YOU GO

Championship Weekend is November 4-6

Location: Phoenix Raceway [ 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr] in Avondale

Quick links: parking information and camping guidelines.

