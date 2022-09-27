Jon Pardi to perform before Phoenix NASCAR championship race in November

PHOENIX — Country music star Jon Pardi is set to perform on November 6 before NASCAR's Cup Series Championship Race in Phoenix!

The concert is free to anyone with a ticket to the NASCAR race.

"It's incredible to have a recording artist of Jon Pardi's magnitude perform for our fans," said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. "His music is popular, because it resonates with the emotions we experience in our lives. I can't wait to witness his performance on our biggest day of the year."

According to NASCAR, a limited number of standing-room-only seats are left for the race. Grandstand and hillside seats are sold out.

The race begins at 1 p.m., and NASCAR says the concert is expected to be about 45 minutes, so get there early!

Tickets and more information on the weekend of racing can be found online.

NASCAR Racing Experience

NASCAR Championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway is bringing the ‘NASCAR Racing Experience’ to fans this November, including the unique opportunity to drive race cars on the track!

Fans can buy tickets for timed racing sessions that range from five to 48 minutes in duration. Ride-along programs are also available. Prices start at $129.

The experience is only available from November 1-3 and on November 7.

For more details, click here.