‘NASCAR Racing Experience’ at Phoenix Raceway will allow fans to drive race cars

PHOENIX — NASCAR Championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway is bringing the ‘NASCAR Racing Experience’ to fans this November, including the unique opportunity to drive race cars on the track!

“Our fans can actually get inside a NASCAR stock car and take laps [on] the same track that the professional drivers are going to run on across the weekend,” said Julie Giese, Phoenix Raceway President, to ABC15. “You can ride in a car with an instructor/professional driver, or you can actually take your hand behind the wheel if you want and make your own lapse around the racetrack in a stock car. There’s several days that we’re going to be doing that.”

Fans can buy tickets for timed racing sessions that range from five to 48 minutes in duration. Ride-along programs are also available. Prices start at $129.

The experience is available from November 1-3 and on November 7.

If you go or decide to book a session, keep this in mind:



You need to have a valid driver’s license.

You can’t exceed 6’ 7″ tall and 300 pounds; passengers for the Ride Along must be a minimum of 5' tall and 100 lbs.

must be a minimum of 5' tall and 100 lbs. If the participating fan is under 18 years old, a parent or legal guardian must be present.

Reservations are not a requirement, but it's “highly recommend you make a reservation in advance” since space is limited.

“Speeds are definitely regulated; this is not your own race. There are times when you may be out there with other people, but they space you out in order to make sure it’s the best experience possible for everybody out there on the track,” said Giese.

Click here for ticket sales and other information.

SELLING OUT AND PLANNING FOR 2023

